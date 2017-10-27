EMA restricts use of Abbvie and Biogen's MS med Zinbryta due to liver damage risk

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends further restrictions on the use of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) multiple sclerosis (MS) medication Zinbryta (daclizumab).

A review of the product's effect on the liver showed that unpredictable and potentially fatal immune-mediated liver injury can occur with Zinbryta treatment and for up to six months after stopping treatment. The current labeling includes a boxed warning about potential liver injury since 1.7% of clinical trial participants experienced a serious liver reaction.

Henceforward, Zinbryta can only be prescribed for patients with relapsing forms of MS who have not responded adequately to at least two disease-modifying therapies and cannot be treated with other disease-modifying therapies.

ABBV is down a fraction premarket while BIIB is up a fraction.

