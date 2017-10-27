More on Greenbrier's Q4

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) reports Manufacturing revenue rose 4.9% to $508.55M in Q4.

Wheels & Parts revenue grew 0.4% to $75.1M.

Leasing & Services revenue fell 22.4% to $27.76M.

Gross margin rate down 380 bps to 16.3%.

SG&A expense rate up 90 bps to 7.7%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 550 bps to 9.5%.

New rail car deliveries advanced 111.5% Q/Q to 5,500 units.

New railcar manufacturing backlog was 28.6K units valued at $2.8B at quarter's end, vs. 31K units valued at $3.1B as of May. 31.

FY2018 Guidance: Deliveries: 20,000 to 22,000 units; Revenues: $2.4B to $2.6B; Diluted EPS: $4.