Total's Q3 profit jumps, sees its oil breakeven headed to $20/bbl

Total (NYSE:TOT) +0.9% premarket after reporting adjusted Q3 earnings of $2.67B, 29% better than in the year-ago quarter and in line with analyst expectations.

Q3 oil production rose 6% to 2.58M boe/day, helped by increases in projects such as Kashagan in Kazakhstan, Moho Nord in Republic of Congo and Angola LNG, as well as new concessions such as Al-Shaheen in Qatar, while net operating income from its upstream E&P business jumped 84% Y/Y, as the price of Brent crude climbed 14% during the period.

In the downstream segment, TOT says its European refining margin indicator jumped to $48.2/metric ton vs. $41.4 a year before, due to strong demand for products after Hurricane Harvey led to shutdowns of refining capacity.

TOT reports a return on equity of 9.7% and free cash flow after investment of $2.1B during Q3.

TOT says its cost reductions for the full year will exceed $3.6B, above its $3.5B target, and its cost of production slipped below $5/bbl during Q3, ahead of its target of $5.50/bbl for the year.

TOT also expects its pre-dividend organic breakeven, excluding acquisitions and divestments, to below $30/bbl in 2017 and continue to fall to $20 in 2019.