Expedia post-earnings plunge leads online travel names lower

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last night reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $2,51, shy of estimates by $0.11. Hurting results was the series of hurricanes in late summer, and gross bookings, room nights, revenue, and EBITDA all missed estimates.

Management also cut full-year expected EBITDA growth to the mid-high single digits, and "soft guided" to 2018 EBTIDA growth of low double digits, says RBC's Mark Mahaney.

Mahaney remains a long-term bull on the stock, but is "near-term cautious."

"We see a tremendous growth runway for HomeAway in particular as the company grows its footprint domestically and pushes into International markets and urban locations. With only one-third of HomeAway properties Instantly Bookable, we believe it is still early days for this asset."

He's still at Outperform, but cuts his price target to $155 from $175. EXPE -15.8% premarket to $124.10. Susquehanna and Stifel also lower price targets, and BofA downgrades from Buy to Neutral.