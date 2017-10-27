F-35 program has a spare parts shortage

Spare parts for Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 fighter jets are not keeping up with demand, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

"From January through August 7, 2017, F-35 aircraft were unable to fly about 22% of the time due to parts shortages," while shortages are expected to plague the fighter jet program for "several years."

Partly to blame are "incomplete plans and funding that did not account for the long lead time parts" and delays in the establishment of repair capabilities.