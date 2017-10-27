Preorders start for iPhone X, delivery window hits six weeks

Preorders started at 12 AM Pacific Time last night for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X, and the delivery window quickly pushed back to six weeks.

The premium device with an OLED panel, 3D sensing system, and Face ID will likely have constrained availability due to component supply issues.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimates 2M to 3M units will ship with the November 3 launch. Kuo expects 25M to 30M units in Q4.

Apple shares are up 1.08% premarket.

Previously: Apple suppliers lowered Face ID accuracy; HSBC initiates on iPhone X sales optimism (Oct. 25)

Previously: KGI: Apple will ship 2M to 3M iPhones for X launch (Oct. 20)