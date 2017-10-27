Aaron reaffirms FY2017 outlook

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) reports same-store revenue declined 5.6% in Q3.

Segment revenues: Aaron's Business : $431.7M (-4.9%); Progressive: $398.28M (+29.1%); DAMI: $8.9M (+36.9%).

Adjusted EBITDA down 11.3% to $67.72M.

Customer counts on a same-store basis fell 4.6%.

Total Aaron's customers at the end of the quarter up 0.5% to 986K.

Total store count +88 Q/Q to 1,181.

FY2017 Guidance: Total revenues: ~$3.33B to $3.44B; Aaron's Business revenue: ~$1.75B to $1.80B; Progressive revenue: ~$1.55B to $1.60B; DAMI revenue: ~$25M to $35M; Adjusted EBITDA: $355M to $378M; Aaron's Business EBITDA : $170M to $180M; Progressive EBITDA: $190M to $200M; Diluted EPS: $2.10 to $2.30; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.45 to $2.65.