Endo moves to protect Vasostrict franchise with FDA lawsuit; shares down 3% premarket

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has filed a lawsuit in a District of Columbia court seeking a declaration that the FDA's current framework allowing for bulk compounding of products is unlawful under certain amendments to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The lawsuit seeks the immediate removal of vasopressin (the active ingredient in Vasostrict) from the agency's Category 1 nominations list. Category 1-listed products can be freely compounded because they do not present a significant safety risk in compounding.

Endo Chief Legal Officer Matthew Maletta says the company had to take action to "protect the public health and safety, together with own investments in product development."