Analysts raise Amazon price targets after earnings

Morgan Stanley raises its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target by $100 to $1,250 with an Overweight rating following yesterday’s Q3 report.

Analyst Brian Nowak cites acceleration in the high margin retail subscription and other/advertising businesses along with Amazon “deepening its competitive moat” through investments.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill increases his price target by $100 to $1,350 with a Buy rating.

Thill cites the strong Prime membership growth in the quarter and thinks Q4 operating income guidance was “conservative as usual.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Amazon shares are up 8.29% premarket.

