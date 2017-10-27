First Solar +10% after another big quarterly beat; Needham ups to Buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) +10.1% premarket as analysts weigh in on its strong Q3 results, which included record bookings of 4.5 GW to boost the company’s order book to 7.4 GW for shipments to 2020.

Needham Research upgrades FSLR to Buy from Hold with a $60 price target, citing strong bookings validating solid demand for FSLR's products, better pricing and margins expansion as S6 ramps, continued progress in S6 transition with extended S4 production likely to happen, upside to the system business of 1 GW/year, and the firm's projection for earnings to rebound to more than $3.50/share by 2019 with more growth ahead.

Williams Group lifts its stock price target to $56 from $53, noting Q3 marked FSLR's third straight strong earnings beat; the firm says Series 6 production appears to be on track with interest in both Series 6 and 4 technologies.