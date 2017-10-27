Tenet up 9% premarket on preliminary Q3 results

On a preliminary basis, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) expects a loss of ($366M) from operations in Q3 ($3.63/share).

Net revenues should be ~$4.586B. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations should be ~$17M ($0.17/share).

Consensus view is a non-GAAP loss/share of ($0.40) on revenues of $4.7B.

Non-GAAP EBITDA will be ~$507M accounting for a negative impact of ~$40M from recent hurricanes (~$30M), lower-than-expected revenues from the Texas Medicaid Waiver program ($8M) and lower-than-expected revenues from the Florida Medicaid program ($2M).

Admission declined 2.6% yoy and patient revenues in Hospital Operations declined 2.3%.

Company-wide cost reduction initiative underway aimed at trimming annual operating expenses by $150M. The bulk of the savings will be achieved through job cuts and renegotiated contracts with suppliers and vendors.

Final Q3 results will be released after the close on November 6.