Tenet up 9% premarket on preliminary Q3 results

On a preliminary basis, Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) expects a loss of ($366M) from operations in Q3 ($3.63/share).
Net revenues should be ~$4.586B. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations should be ~$17M ($0.17/share).
Consensus view is a non-GAAP loss/share of ($0.40) on revenues of $4.7B.
Non-GAAP EBITDA will be ~$507M accounting for a negative impact of ~$40M from recent hurricanes (~$30M), lower-than-expected revenues from the Texas Medicaid Waiver program ($8M) and lower-than-expected revenues from the Florida Medicaid program ($2M).
Admission declined 2.6% yoy and patient revenues in Hospital Operations declined 2.3%.
Company-wide cost reduction initiative underway aimed at trimming annual operating expenses by $150M. The bulk of the savings will be achieved through job cuts and renegotiated contracts with suppliers and vendors.
Final Q3 results will be released after the close on November 6.
Shares are up 9% premarket on light volume.