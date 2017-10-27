France nixes proposal for five-year glyphosate extension

France will not accept the European Commission's proposed five-year extension to the license for the glyphosate weed killer, according to an official in the Prime Minister’s office.

France prefers an extension “for a period that would not go beyond four years,” the official says, according to Reuters.

The EC had proposed a five-year extension after failing to secure enough backing for a 10-year license renewal for glyphosate, a key ingredient in Monsanto's (NYSE:MON) Roundup weed killer, that has divided European Union countries over its potential effects on health.