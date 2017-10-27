Assets up at WisdomTree, but Q3 sees net outflows in U.S. business

Q3 net income of $8M or $0.06 per share vs. adjusted net income of $7.8M and $0.06 in Q2, and $8M and $0.06 a year ago.

Advisory fees of $57.6M up 2.6% Q/Q, up 11.7% Y/Y. Pretax margin of 26.7% down 80 basis points from a year ago. Pretax margin for U.S. segment of 33.4% down 70 basis points Y/Y.

U.S. listed ETFs AUM of $44.4B up 2.8% Q/Q, up 17.% Y/Y. Net outflows of $600M for the quarter. Average advisory fee of 0.50%, flat from Q2, down one basis point from a year ago.

European listed ETFs AUM of $1.765B up 21.3% Q/Q, up 73% Y/Y. Net inflows for the quarter of $235.2M.

Canadian listed ETFs AUM of $205.5M more than doubled from Q2.

