Analysts raise KLA-Tencor price targets after earnings

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares are up 0.14% premarket following a Q1 report that beat EPS and revenue earnings. Q2 guidance has revenue from $930M and $990M (consensus: $977.96M) and EPS from $1.59 to $1.83 (consensus: $1.69).

B. Riley & Co. raises its KLA-Tencor target by $9 to $129.

Q2 guidance was mixed but still beat the firm’s expectations. B. Riley sees gross margin and constructive sales pushing a consensus estimate increase.

Stifel raises KLA-Tencor’s price target from $114 to $121 citing the wafer fab equipment outlook and increased memory exposure as growth drivers.

Previously: KLA-Tencor beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)