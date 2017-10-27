Simon Property beats estimates, boosts guidance, hikes dividend

Q3 FFO of $898.8M or $2.89 per share vs. $847.7M and $2.70 one year ago. Dividend is hiked to $1.85 from $1.80.

Base minimum rent of $52.42 per square foot up 3.3% Y/Y. Leasing spread per square foot for LTM of $7.21 up 11.2%.

Comparable NOI growth for nine months ended Sept. 30 of 3.6%.

Bottom end of full-year FFO guidance is upped $0.03 to $11.17-$11.22 per share, and includes a negative $0.03 per share impact from the hurricane impact on company's two Puerto Rico malls.

SPG flat premarket