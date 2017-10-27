Chevron slides as Q3 earnings miss estimates, U.S. production falls

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -1.4% premarket after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings of $1.03/share and a 20% Y/Y revenue increase to $36.2B.

CVX says the results include a gain on a $675M asset sale and a $220M asset writeoff; excluding one-time items, CVX earned $0.85/share, according to a Reuters calculation, which would fall well short of the $0.98 analyst consensus estimate.

Despite the miss, "We continue to see improvement in the underlying pattern of earnings and cash flow," says outgoing CEO John Watson. "Cash flow is at a positive inflection point, with oil and gas production increasing and capital spending falling."

CVX says total Q3 production rose 8% Y/Y to 2.72M boe/day; U.S. production fell 2.4% to 681K boe/day while international output rose 12.1% to 2.04M boe/day.

U.S. upstream operations lost $26M in Q3 vs. a $212M loss a year earlier, reflecting higher crude oil realizations; International upstream operations earned $515M compared with $666M a year ago.

U.S. downstream operations earned $640M in Q3 vs. earnings of $523M a year earlier, with the increase mostly due to higher margins on refined product sales; international downstream operations earned $1.17B compared with $542M a year ago.