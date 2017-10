Nokia (NYSE:NOK) -- pummeled yesterday after an earnings report that indicated networking weakness -- is seeing a touch of relief early this morning, up 4.6% premarket.

Shares are up 2.7% in Helsinki. The company was raised to Buy at Inderes, which has a price target of €5.60, implying near-30% upside.

It's also raised to Buy at Nordea Securities, which has a slightly lower price target of €4.80 (now 11% upside from current pricing). Liberum, meanwhile, has cut the stock to Hold.