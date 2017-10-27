Celgene's ozanimod beats Biogen's Avonex in late-stage RMS study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, SUNBEAM, demonstrated Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) oral ozanimod's superiority to Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) injectable Avonex (interferon beta-1a) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). The results were presented at the ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting in Paris.

SUNBEAM evaluated two doses (1 mg and 0.5 mg) of ozanimod in 1,346 RMS patients for at least one year. The annualized relapse rates (ARR) in the 1 mg and 0.5 mg arms were 0.18 and 0.24, respectively, compared to 0.35 for Avonex.

Patients receiving 1 mg or 0.5 mg of ozanimod experienced reductions in new or enlarging T2 lesions over one year of 48% and 25%, respectively, compared to Avonex. A significant reduction in gadolinium-enhanced MRI lesions (63% and 34%, respectively) were also observed compared to Avonex.

Brain volume loss (associated with MS progression) was reduced 33% and 12%, respectively, over one year compared to Avonex.

Treatment-emergent adverse events were reported by 59.8% of patients in the 1 mg ozanimod arm and 57.2% in the 0.5 mg arm compared to 75.5% in the Avonex group. The most common ozanimod-related adverse events were nasopharyngitis, headache and upper respiratory infection.

The overall rates of serious adverse events were similar: 2.9%, 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively, for ozanimod 1 mg, 0.5 mg and Avonex. The proportions of patients who discontinued treatment were 2.9%, 1.5% and 3.6%, respectively.

Global regulatory filings are expected to commence this quarter.