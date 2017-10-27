Tesla downgraded at Evercore ISI on Model 3 caution

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) -2.4% premarket as Evercore ISI downgrades shares to In-Line from Outperform with a $312 price target, cut from $330, citing a more cautious outlook on Model 3 production.

Evercore's George Galliers says TSLA's lower-priced Model 3 is "the most important piece of the Tesla investment story in coming quarters," Q3 production "clearly" has been weaker than expected below expectations, "and at this point we have little insight into how production is running."

Galliers lowers his Model 3 production estimates by 20K units this year, 8K units in 2018, 10K in 2019 and 7K in 2020.

