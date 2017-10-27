Alibaba's Tsai still considering Brooklyn Nets stake?

ESPN sources say Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) vice chairman and co-founder Joseph Tsai has agreed to purchase a 49% stake in the Brooklyn Nets NBA team.

Tsai will have the option to acquire controlling interest in the team within several years. Current operating owner Mikhail Prokhorov will remain in place for four more years.

The team will get a $2.3B valuation for purchase purposes.

Worth noting that Reuters sources revealed the potential Nets investment earlier this month and Alibaba denied the report to CNBC.

Alibaba shares are up 1.57% .

Previously: Reuters: Alibaba vice chair seeks stake in Brooklyn Nets (update) (Oct. 5)