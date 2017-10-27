More on Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 results

Colgate-Palmolive (CL -1.5% ) reports global unit volume rose 1.5% in Q3.

Organic sales up 1.5% Y/Y, driven by healthy volume increases across Latin America, North America and Europe.

North America net sales +0.5% to $795M.

Latin America net sales improved 6% to $985M.

Europe net sales advanced 5.5% to $642M.

Gross margin rate flat Y/Y at 60.4%.

SG&A expenses +140 bps to 35.4% of sales due to increased advertising investment.

Operating profit margin squeezed 160 bps to 24.8%.

“As we look ahead, while uncertainty in global markets and category growth worldwide remain challenging, we are maintaining our heightened focus on brand building and productivity maximization. Based on current spot rates, we continue to expect a low-single-digit net sales increase and low-single-digit organic sales growth for 2017." says CEO Ian Cook.