Nasdaq soars to new heights after upbeat earnings

Stocks open mostly higher, with the Nasdaq soaring more than 80 points out of the gate to a new record high following blowout earnings from Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; Nasdaq +1.3% , S&P +0.3% , Dow -0.1% .

Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft hold early gains of +10.1% , +6.3% and 9.1% respectively after all three reported better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues.

Intel also opens higher after beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising its guidance for the fiscal year, but Expedia ( -19.3% ) and Mattel ( -15.9% ) open sharply lower after missing profit estimates.

Unsurprisingly, the S&P tech sector ( +1.9% ), which includes Microsoft and Alphabet, and the consumer discretionary group ( +0.4% ), which houses Amazon, are trading atop the early leaderboard, but most of the other sectors open lower.

European markets also are in the green, with France's CAC and Germnay's DAX both +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

The advance U.S. GDP report showed the U.S. economy increased at an above consensus 3% annual rate during Q3, marking the second straight quarter the annualized rate has been 3% or higher, but Treasury prices are little changed, with the benchmark 10-year yield flat at 2.45%.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $52.68/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment