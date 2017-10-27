Analysts weigh in on potential CVS/Aetna tie-up

Needham says the CVS Health's (CVS -2.4% ) rumored $200/share bid for health insurer Aetna (AET +0.8% ) makes sense if it doesn't realize a meaningful relationship with Anthem (ANTM).

Mizuho also believes the deal makes sense in that CVS could expand its MinuteClinics in its stores or create mini urgent centers, driving demand via lower co-pay differentials which could reduce the number on non-acute cases currently treated in emergency room settings. A combination of retail pharmacies with managed care could be the next-generation of formulary management.

RBC Capital says managed care organizations and pharmacy benefit managers are recognizing the strategic value in vertical integration.

Leerink's Ana Grupta says the tie-up is a defensive move by CVS in reaction to the potential encroachment by Amazon. It makes sense for Aetna considering its growth challenges.

Related tickers: (CI +0.7% )(ESRX +5.6% )(HUM +4.3% )(WBA -3% )(CNC +0.8% )(MOH -0.2% )(WCG +0.9% )(UNH +1.1% )

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: CVS Health inks five-year deal with Anthem to support PBM unit; shares up 2% premarket (Oct. 18)