Analysts raise Microsoft price targets after earnings

BMO Capital Markets raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target from $86 to $94 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Firm cites strong results and guidance and ups its FY19 FCF estimate from $4.67 per share to $4.87 with as high as $5 a reasonable possibility.

RBC Capital Markets raises the price target by $3 to $88 and reiterates Outperform rating

Firm cites Microsoft surpassing $20B in Commercial Cloud annualized revenue, a FY18 goal achieved in Q1, and improved Cloud margins with sustainable profitability upside.

Stifel raises its Microsoft target by $5 to $90 and reiterates an Outperform rating.

Firm cites constructive valuation, consistent capital return, and the strong Cloud segment.

Microsoft shares are up 8.76% .

