More on Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q3

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -4.7% ) reports tire unit volume down 5% to 39.8M in Q3.

Original equipment unit volume declined 9% Y/Y.

Replacement tire shipments fell 4% Y/Y.

Segment sales: North America: $2.04B (-1%); EMEA: $1.31B (+6%); Asia Pacific: $569M (+5%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 720 bps to 21.7%.

Segment operating margin: North America: 9.3% (-540 bps); EMEA: 6.6% (-570 bps); Asia Pacific: 14.2% (-410 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate decreased 540 bps to 9.1%.

The company expects FY2017 segment operating income to be ~$1.5B.