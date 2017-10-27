More on Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q3

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -4.7%) reports tire unit volume down 5% to 39.8M in Q3.
Original equipment unit volume declined 9% Y/Y.
Replacement tire shipments fell 4% Y/Y.
Segment sales: North America: $2.04B (-1%); EMEA: $1.31B (+6%); Asia Pacific: $569M (+5%).
Gross margin rate squeezed 720 bps to 21.7%.
Segment operating margin: North America: 9.3% (-540 bps); EMEA: 6.6% (-570 bps); Asia Pacific: 14.2% (-410 bps).
Total segment operating margin rate decreased 540 bps to 9.1%.
The company expects FY2017 segment operating income to be ~$1.5B.