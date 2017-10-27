Analysts raise Alphabet price targets after earnings report

RBC Capital Markets raises its Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) price target from $1,050 to $1,125 and maintains an Outperform rating following yesterday’s earnings report.

Firm cites impressive revenue growth trends and core Google operating margin expansion as offsetting heavy traffic acquisition costs (TAC).

B. Riley raises its target by $150 to $1,200 with a Buy rating.

Firm raises GAAP EPS estimates: FY17, $32.99 (from $32.31); FY18, $43.78 (from $43.34); FY19, $49.55 (from $49.52).

Alphabet shares are up 6.73% .

