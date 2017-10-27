More trouble for retail names sends landlords lower

J.C. Penney is lower by nearly 20% after slashing its earnings outlook for the year, and alongside, Macy's, Kohl's, Sears, Dillard's are all down in the area of 5% . Also stung are players like Nordstrom, and Stage Stores.

It's adding up to a rough session for those that rent space to the retailers: Tanger Factory (SKT -5.5% ), CBL (CBL -3% ), Taubman (TCO -1.4% ), Kite Realty (KRG -1.5% ), Kimco (KIM -2.1% ), Federal Realty (FRT -0.8% ), Simon Property (SPG -2.8% ), GGP (GGP -1.6% ), Macerich (MAC -2.6% ), PREIT (PEI -4.4% ), Weingarten (WRI -0.8% )

