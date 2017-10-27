More trouble for retail names sends landlords lower

J.C. Penney is lower by nearly 20% after slashing its earnings outlook for the year, and alongside, Macy's, Kohl's, Sears, Dillard's are all down in the area of 5%. Also stung are players like Nordstrom, and Stage Stores.
It's adding up to a rough session for those that rent space to the retailers: Tanger Factory (SKT -5.5%), CBL (CBL -3%), Taubman (TCO -1.4%), Kite Realty (KRG -1.5%), Kimco (KIM -2.1%), Federal Realty (FRT -0.8%), Simon Property (SPG -2.8%), GGP (GGP -1.6%), Macerich (MAC -2.6%), PREIT (PEI -4.4%), Weingarten (WRI -0.8%)
Previously: Simon Property beats estimates, boosts guidance, hikes dividend (Oct. 27)