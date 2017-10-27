Changyou.com -4.7% as earnings feature downside Q4 guidance

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) has slipped 4.7% in U.S. trading after Q3 earnings that brought revenues in line but featured downbeat guidance for the fourth quarter.

The company swung to a loss ($5M on a non-GAAP basis) after taking impairment charges of $60M tied to the MoboTap business.

As with recent revenue trends, online advertising declined while the company's key segments of online gaming and cinema advertising showed strong gains.

Total average monthly active accounts for PC games were 2.3M (down 15% Y/Y) and for mobile games were 5.2M (up 86%).

Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts for PC games were down 20% to 0.8%, and for mobile games were up 100% to 1.4M.

Revenue by segment: Online game, $132.4M (up 34.3%); Online advertising, $6.07M (down 47.9%); Cinema advertising, $23.97M (up 13.8%); Internet value-added services, $3.1M (down 32.4%).

The company's guiding to Q4 revenue of $145M-$155M, below consensus for $158.1M, and to EPS of $0.66-$0.76 vs. consensus for $1.07.

