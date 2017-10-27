Navidea inks LOI for out-licensing of NAV4694; shares ahead 37%

Thinly traded nano cap Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB +37.3% ) is up on almost a 20x surge in volume in response to its announcement that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Cerveau Technologies sublicensing global rights to conduct research using beta-amyloid imaging agent NAV4694 in early-onset Alzheimer's disease in addition to an exclusive license to develop and commercialize NAV4694 in China, Australia, Singapore and Canada.

If the companies ink a definitive agreement, the litigation initiated by Beijing-based Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group against Navidea will be dismissed since Cerveau is a JV between Sinotau and Toronto-based Enigma Biomedical Group. Sinotau sued Navidea in 2015 accusing it of backing out of a global deal to develop NAV4694.