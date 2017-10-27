Trump leaning towards Powell for Fed chair - Bloomberg

|By:, SA News Editor

According to three folks close to the matter, current Fed Governor Jay Powell is the president's favorite at the moment. The decision isn't yet final, cautions the report.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has added a few dollars since the news hit, and the dollar (UUP, UDN) has dipped a bit, though it isn't clear that Powell is necessarily any more dovish than current Fed leadership.

Bond yields have dropped as well, with the 10-year Treasury down 4.5 basis points to 2.42%. TLT +0.65%, TBT -1.3%