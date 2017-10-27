Silicon Motion down on Q3 weakness, improvements coming in Q4

Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares are down 2.95% due to yesterday’s aftermarket Q3 report. The results beat EPS and revenue estimates with in-line Q4 guidance. Q4 expected to report revenue from $130M to $136M (consensus: $135.46M) with non-GAAP gross margin from 45.5% to 47.5% and operating margin from 20% to 22%.

Key sales performances: embedded storage, -5% Q/Q; client SSD controller, -10%; eMMC controller, -20%; SSD solutions, +50%.

“Despite supply improvements, NAND prices remained elevated and high prices, as expected, continued to temporarily affect broader adoption of client SSDs. Our eMMC controller sales declined as previously communicated, the result of our NAND flash partner re-balancing their limited NAND supply away from mobile phones and towards other applications.” says Silicon Motion CEO Wallace Kou.

Company expects to “gradually rebound” starting in Q4 as NAND becomes more available and drives down prices.

