Phillips 66 joins Gulf refiners with sharply higher Q3 refining margins

Phillips 66 (PSX +0.2% ) is little changed after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings that came in 50% higher than Q2, as refining margins jumped 24% Q/Q to $10.49/bbl.

PSX says its worldwide crude utilization rate during Q3 was 98%, reflecting strong operations across the system and limited hurricane impacts to the company's Gulf Coast refineries.

While PSX's petrochemical earnings fell and pipelines profits rose slightly, refining profits more than doubled from Q2 to $548M from $233M.

PSX also says expansion of its Beaumont terminal's export facilities to 600K bbl/day from a current capacity of 400K is on schedule for completion in Q1 2018, and expects an additional 3.5M barrels of crude storage to be in service by the end of 2018.

Despite the sharply higher Q3 refining margins at PSX and peers including Valero and Marathon Petroleum, reaction in the shares has been muted as "investors may be trimming refining positions as earnings momentum slows after this very strong quarter,” says UBS Equities analyst Spiro Dounis.