Filing: Comcast settled Sprint patent claims for $250M

Comcast (CMCSA -0.8% ) settled a patent-infringement case from Sprint (S -0.9% ) for $250M, according to its 10-Q filing.

In a Contingencies section, the filing notes the original lawsuit filed in December 2011 alleged that Comcast Digital Voice and Xfinity Voice infringed 12 Sprint patents. In the years since, some of the claims were resolved.

Comcast says it entered into a settlement Oct. 16 and took a charge of $250M in Q3 in connection with the case.

Sprint had been seeking nearly $1B in damages.