Updated results from mid-stage study of Kura's tipifarnib in HNSCC consistent with previous announcement; shares down on 4% on apparent concern with discontinuations

Kura Oncology (KURA -3.9% ) is down on light volume after the company announced updated results from its open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing tipifarnib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) with HRAS mutations. The data were presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Philadelphia.

As announced on September 7, four of six evaluable HRAS-positive HNSCC patients achieved partial response as of October 4. Four patients remain on study in treatment cycles 21, 7, 5 and 3. The patient in cycle 3 had stable disease while the other three had partial responses. One partial responder through cycle 20 withdrew in cycle 21 due to cancer progression as did another in cycle 8 whose best response was stable disease.

Investors appear concerned with the apparent changes from the September announcement when the company stated that 18 patients were on study and four of the six who were evaluable had partial responses and two had stable disease.

The 67% partial response rate (n=4/6) is consistent with the earlier announcement, but the two discontinuations are new to investors. Also, the primary endpoint is a minimum of four partial responders out of 18, but no specific information is provided about the other 12 participants.

Tipifarnib inhibits an enzyme called farnesyl transferase. Interfering with its function inhibits protein farnesylation, a key signaling process in cancer initiation and development. Farnesyl transferase inhibitors have shown particular promise in blocking HRAS farnesylation.

A registration-enabling trial is set to launch in 2018.

Previously: Kura Oncology's lead candidate tipifarnib successful in mid-stage head and neck cancer study (Sept. 7)