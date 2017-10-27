Catalan parliament declares independence; Spanish shares down 1.5%

"The Catalan parliament has approved something that in the opinion of the great majority of people doesn’t just go against the law but is a criminal act," says Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

The independence of Catalonia "is not possible," he adds.

The move by the Catalan government came as Madrid's Senate by a wide margin invoked a rule to take power in the region.

More from Rajoy: "Spain is a serious country, a great nation, and we are not going to watch while a few individuals try to liquidate our constitution."