Cameco -10% on surprise Q3 loss, lower production outlook

Cameco (CCJ -9.7% ) plunges after reporting an unexpected Q3 loss and a 27% Y/Y revenue decline, and cutting its full-year production outlook.

CCJ says it now sees uranium production of 24M lbs. this year, down from an earlier forecast for 25.2M lbs., due to production delays at its Key Lake mine caused by work required on the existing calciner circuit and lower production than expected at the Smith Ranch-Highland operation.

"There has been little change to the market and we continue to face difficult conditions, with the average year-to-date uranium spot price down about 20 per cent compared to the 2016 annual average," says President and CEO Tim Gitzel.

CCJ expects 2017 net earnings to come in below 2016 levels, but Gitzel says it continues to generate solid cash flows and expects to exceed the $312M reported in 2016 despite weaker earnings.

CCJ also cuts 2017 capex guidance to $160M vs. its previous expectation for $175M.

For Q3, CCJ says uranium sales volume fell 1% Y/Y to 9.2M lbs. and its average realized price for the metal tumbled 26% to C$41.66/lb.