Bloomberg: Trump's upcoming China trip to seal billions in U.S. energy deals

Representatives from ~40 companies are expected to accompany Pres. Trump on his Nov. 8-10 trade mission to China and sign deals totaling billions of dollars, mostly in energy, Bloomberg reports.

One of the biggest deals reportedly is a multibillion-dollar energy investment from Chinese oil and gas giant Sinopec (SNP +0.8% ) to include construction of a 700-mile pipeline from the Permian Basin in Texas to the Gulf Coast, as well as a storage facility there, plus the expansion of an existing oil storage facility in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SNP would partner with P-E firm ArcLight Capital and Freepoint Commodities in the deal, which is expected to be worth more than $7B in investments in the U.S., according to the report.

Among the companies tentatively approved to go on the trade mission to China are GE, HON, BA, QCOM, LNG, TEX, TMO, AMAT, CAT and BX.