Gain Capital surges 15% post-earnings

Q3 adjusted net income of $2.1M or $0.05 per share vs. a loss of $5.8M and $0.12 a year ago. Estimates were for income of just a penny per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.7M up from $3.3M a year ago.

CEO Glenn Stevens takes note of cost management, on track to deliver $15M of savings this year.

Retail Segment: OTC trading volume up 5.3% Y/Y; average daily volume up 6.5%.

Institutional Segment: ECN volume up 51% Y/Y; ADV up 53.2%. Swap dealer volume up 4.1%; ADV up 3.4%.

Futures Segment: Number of futures contracts down 20.6% Y/Y; ADV down 19.3%; active accounts down 6.3%.

