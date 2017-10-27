Starbucks up, and Rent-A-Center down among dividend changes seen next week

According to Bloomberg BDVD, seven S&P 500 stocks are expected to boost dividends next week: Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) to $0.39 from $0.34, GGP (NYSE:GGP) to $0.23 from $0.22, Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to $0.32 from $0.29, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to $0.54 from $0.47, Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) to $0.82 from $0.76, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to $0.29 from $0.25, and Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) to $0.81 from $0.71.

To find anyone projected to cut its payout, the team moves out to the S&P 1500, with Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) seen slashing to $0.04 from $0.08.