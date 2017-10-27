Short seller Cohodes writes letter to MiMedx chief Petit after receiving incriminating email from current employee; shares down 1%

The heat is still on embattled MiMedx (MDXG -1.1% ). Today, short seller and retribution target Marc Cohodes sent Pete Petit a letter about his company's alleged channel-stuffing activities that were corroborated by an anonymous current employee at the company.

The employe said Mr. Petit was fully aware of stuffing product into VA hospitals and cited evidence of changing or deleting evidence related to such activities from the company's IT system. The email correspondence had an extensive recipient list including various law firms and the NY Times.

Previously: Citron still bearish on MiMedx, says new research supports alleged dubious product distribution; shares down over 16% in two days (Oct. 24)

Previously: MiMedx fights back, sues Capital Forum for libel; shares continue slide, down 9% (Sept. 21)