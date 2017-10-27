Feds probing Wells Fargo over forex trading - WSJ

Last week, the Journal reported on the firing of four forex executives at Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and now the paper says federal prosecutors have subpoenaed information from the bank and the fired bankers.

At issue is an allegation of front-running in a trade made for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), which - like Wells Fargo - counts The Oracle (BRK.A, BRK.B) as a major shareholder.

The trade occurred within the last three years, included positions in the billions of dollars, and resulted in a loss for QSR. Wells Fargo is planning on refunding hundreds of thousands of dollars to QSR, according to the report.

Wells tells the WSJ the firing of the four traders had nothing to do with issues involving market collusion or front-running.