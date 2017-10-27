CMC acquires all the assets of MMFX Technologies Corporation

Commercial Metals Company's (NYSE:CMC) wholly owned subsidiary has acquired substantially all of the assets of MMFX Technologies Corporation. Detailed terms weren't disclosed.

MMFX markets, sells, and licenses the production of proprietary specialty steel products, including its ChrōmX line of high strength, corrosion-resistant rebar.

Tracy Porter, Executive Vice President, CMC Operations, commented, "We are excited to welcome MMFX employees to CMC. The acquisition of MMFX is further evidence of our commitment to being one of the leading innovators in the concrete reinforcement industry. MMFX's proprietary products, along with their strong technical staff, will offer our customers an additional range of products and cost effective solutions to suit their specific building requirements. In addition, we believe that CMC's coast to coast production capability and distribution network will greatly enhance the reach of the MMFX product line."

Shares +1%

