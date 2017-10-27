FirstEnergy gains after Q3 earnings beat, improved full-year guidance

FirstEnergy (FE +0.3% ) is higher after reporting an easy Q3 earnings beat and raising guidance for full-year operating EPS to $3.00-3.10 from its prior outlook for $2.70-$3.00 and above the $2.83 analyst consensus estimate.

For Q3, FE says residential electricity sales fell 14.1% while commercial sales slipped 6.5%; industrial electricity sales gained 1.2%, largely because of higher usage in the shale gas sector.

FE swung to a $1.75/share profit on $10.6B in revenue for the first nine months of FY 2017 vs. a $0.90 loss on $11.2B in revenue for the year-ago period.