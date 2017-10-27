Toshiba responds to Western Digital's earnings call remarks

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) responds to an earnings call claim that the company asked Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) to abandon contractual consent rights on the chip unit to participate in the upcoming Fab 6 project.

Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan’s comment from the call: “We will not agree to terms such as SanDisk unilaterally waiving or negating its consent rights as a condition to participate, which is what Toshiba has proposed. Consequently, at this time, we are not confident that an agreement would be reached on this next investment tranche either.”

Toshiba calls the statement “untrue” and that it has “never conditioned joint investment in Fab 6 on SanDisk ‘unilaterally waiving or negating its consent rights.’”

Western Digital has arbitration underway claiming rights to approve the chip unit sale due to its acquisition of SanDisk last year.

Western Digital shares are down 2.99% .

