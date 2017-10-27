Early-stage study shows treatment effect of Epizyme's tazemetostat in adults extends to pediatric patients; shares ahead 3%

Epizyme (EPZM +2.5% ) is up on light volume on the heels of the release of new Phase 1 data on the use of tazemetostat in younger patients. The results are being presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Philadelphia.

The open-label Phase 1 dose-escalation study enrolled 46 patients aged six months to 21 years with INI1-negative soft tissue tumors. Each received an oral suspension of tazemetostat twice daily in continuous 28-day cycles (seven dosage strengths were tested).

Tazemetostat demonstrated anti-tumor activity across a range of tumors with complete or partial responses observed at the higher doses. A Phase 2 study, currently recruiting participants, is evaluating the 1200 mg/m2 dose, the highest assessed in Phase 1.

The safety profile was acceptable. The most common adverse events were vomiting (41%), elevated body temperature (28%), headache (24%) and nausea (24%). Only one patient experienced dose-limiting toxicity.

Tazemetostat inhibits an enzyme called EZH2 (enhancer of zeste homolog 2), which plays a key role in DNA methylation and transcriptional repression. Mutation or over-expression of EZH2 is associated with a range of cancers. It is also being developed for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

