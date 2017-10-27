Spirit Realty notes receipt of letter from Shopko; shares up 3%

The contents of the letter from the company's troubled tenant aren't yet known.

Update: Shopko updates on its business as the holiday season approaches, noting comp store sales were down 3% in Q2, gross margins improved, and operating expenses were lower by $4.8M. Income from operations was a positive $6.9M vs. a loss of $4.8M a year ago. YTD EBITDA has nearly tripled, topping 2016 by $8.7M.

Business has "improved markedly," says Shopko, and the company expects to remain in compliance with all financial covenants. Shopko is working with advisors on raising capital, and has some options on the table.

