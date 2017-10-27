Eastman Chemical +2% after strong Q3; sees Kingsport resuming early 2018

Eastman Chemical (EMN +1.9% ) is higher after beating expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues and reaffirming full-year guidance.

EMN reaffirms guidance for FY 2017, seeing EPS at the high end of its prior outlook of $7.30-$7.57 vs. $7.31 analyst consensus estimate and revenues at the top end of prior guidance of a 10%-12% increase to $9.9B-$10.08B vs. $9.32B consensus.

Also, EMN says it expects to resume normal operations early next year at the Kingsport, Tenn., coal gasification plant, weeks after explosions rocked the facility; EMN said earlier this month showing it expects to take a multi-million dollar hit to profits following the explosions.