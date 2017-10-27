China Telecom three-quarter numbers show steady gains in profits, subs

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) is up 0.2% in NYSE trading after an earnings report where revenues and underlying profits were up Y/Y.

Profit attributable to equity holders was up 5.5% to 18.5B yuan. EBITDA rose 3.7% to 78.8B yuan.

Revenues overall were up 4.1%; service revenues (91% of total) were up 7% to 249.7B yuan. Operating expenses increased 4.2% over the same period last year.

The company added net mobile subscribers of 25.6M, to hit 240.6M subs. Handset data traffic jumped to 2,020 kTB from a year-ago 833 kTB, and voice usage increased to 570.2B minutes from a previous 534.1B.

In wireline, broadband subscribers increased to 131.3M from a previous 120.7M. Of those, fiber-to-the-home subs increased to 121.8M from 97.7M. Overall access lines in service declined 3.6M to 123.3M.

