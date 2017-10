The total U.S. rig count fell by 4 to 909 following last week's decline of 15, the seventh drop in the count over the past eight weeks, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

However, the oil rig count rose by 1 to 737 while gas rigs fell by 5 to 172; U.S. crude trades at ~$53.75/bbl, down from $53.80 before the rig data.

