Retail left out as Amazon powers averages higher

The party gets even bigger at Amazon, up more than 12% after blowing through estimates.

Other tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Intel are also putting up big positive crooked numbers today.

Traditional retail can only look on from the sidelines. The XRT is down 1.6% while the Nasdaq surges 2% and the S&P 500 0.75% . Alongside Amazon's moonshot, J.C. Penney is down 15% after slashing earnings guidance.

